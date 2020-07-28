UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Health And Prevention Supports Plans To Eradicate Hepatitis By 2030

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

Ministry of Health and Prevention supports plans to eradicate Hepatitis by 2030

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, is keen on launching regular awareness-raising campaigns during the year to highlight the necessity of early detection of hepatitis, and the World Hepatitis Day, which falls on 28th July every year, represents an ideal occasion to promote the awareness of community members on the risks of hepatitis A, B, C and D, in addition to encouraging and supporting its prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

The UAE is one of the world’s leading countries that is moving on the right track towards achieving the World Health Organisation’s, WHO, goal of eliminating hepatitis by 2030. It was on top of the priorities of middle Eastern countries to include hepatitis B vaccination in the basic vaccinations of the National Immunization Program since 1991.

Healthcare workers also receive vaccination against hepatitis and the ministry has provided the vaccine to passengers travelling to countries most affected by the virus.

According to official statistics, the UAE is among the world’s least affected countries by hepatitis, thanks to the strenuous efforts being made by the government and private health departments and the continuous training of healthcare providers on the latest methods of diagnosing and treating the disease, applying the best preventive policies to reduce the spread of the disease, and implementing the latest global practices and treatment protocols.

Related Topics

World UAE July Government Best Top

Recent Stories

AI powered robots will replace humans on shop floo ..

6 minutes ago

UAE continues providing free healthcare services t ..

21 minutes ago

National economy is strong and resilient to overco ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan, China, Afghanistan and Nepal agree to jo ..

29 minutes ago

PTA Issues Detail Order on PUBG

46 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific celebrates Eid Al Adha with AED79 sea ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.