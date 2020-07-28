Ministry of Health and Prevention supports plans to eradicate Hepatitis by 2030

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, is keen on launching regular awareness-raising campaigns during the year to highlight the necessity of early detection of hepatitis, and the World Hepatitis Day, which falls on 28th July every year, represents an ideal occasion to promote the awareness of community members on the risks of hepatitis A, B, C and D, in addition to encouraging and supporting its prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

The UAE is one of the world’s leading countries that is moving on the right track towards achieving the World Health Organisation’s, WHO, goal of eliminating hepatitis by 2030. It was on top of the priorities of middle Eastern countries to include hepatitis B vaccination in the basic vaccinations of the National Immunization Program since 1991.

Healthcare workers also receive vaccination against hepatitis and the ministry has provided the vaccine to passengers travelling to countries most affected by the virus.

According to official statistics, the UAE is among the world’s least affected countries by hepatitis, thanks to the strenuous efforts being made by the government and private health departments and the continuous training of healthcare providers on the latest methods of diagnosing and treating the disease, applying the best preventive policies to reduce the spread of the disease, and implementing the latest global practices and treatment protocols.