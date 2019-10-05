UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Health And Prevention To Showcase Smart-technology-based Projects At GITEX

Sat 05th October 2019



DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, is showcasing four smart-technology-based projects during its participation in GITEX Technology Week from 6th-10th October at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Based on new technologies such as block-chain, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual and Augmented Reality (VR, AR), the new projects aim to reinforce the transformation to a reliable and efficient digital health system to pave the way for the future healthcare and foster the health information systems, so as to improve patients’ experience in accordance with the highest quality standards.

Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Support Services Sector at the ministry said, "These innovative projects are constituting an advanced platform offering smart solutions and concepts to bring about a paradigm shift in health services.

We are moving now to the new applied technologies such as the block-chain, artificial intelligence and virtual reality to simulate the healthcare future, in partnership with the world’s most renowned technology firms. Our aim is to strengthen the health security, delight our customers and to achieve the standards and enablers of smart government, in line with the UAE Vision 2021."

Al Ketbi called on GITEX visitors from health professionals, medical companies and individuals to visit MoHAP’s platform at Sheikh Saeed Hall (S1 – A21, S1 – B21) and learn closely about the latest smart innovations and solutions which foster the health system quality and ministry’s competitiveness to meet the ongoing and future healthcare needs.

