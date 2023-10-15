Open Menu

Ministry Of Health And Prevention To Take Part In GITEX Global 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Ministry of Health and Prevention to take part in GITEX Global 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2023) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced its participation in the upcoming GITEX Global 2023 taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 16 to 20.
During the five-day event, the Ministry will showcase a series of digital projects, latest technological systems and solutions, and top innovative accomplishments and programs designed to boost service-user satisfaction.

These initiatives are part of the Ministry’s efforts to meet the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071 and the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and are in line with its commitment to solidifying the country’s status as a global leader for innovation in the field of smart and digital health.


MoHAP will also be offering an exclusive insight into its exemplary health tech solutions for specialists and other interested attendees. This not only amplifies the Ministry's competitive edge in catering to both contemporary and future health requirements but also solidifies its stature as a government leader in digital transformation.
The Ministry’s participation in the GITEX Global comes in line with its keenness to exchange knowledge and expertise while keeping up to date with the latest smart information systems.

During the event, the Ministry will also highlight its innovative and AI-based digital initiatives tailored to enhance customer experience and deliver unparalleled services.

Related Topics

World Exchange UAE Dubai October Event From Government Top

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash meets with Speaker of National Assemb ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Speaker of National Assembly of Republic of Korea on sid ..

12 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker meets Speaker of UK&#039;s House of Co ..

FNC Speaker meets Speaker of UK&#039;s House of Commons

27 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of th ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of the State Council

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomor ..

WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomorrow in Dubai featuring 600 glo ..

4 hours ago
 AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programm ..

AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme to be launched tomorrow

4 hours ago
PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Glob ..

PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Global 2023

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first marit ..

Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first maritime technology company

4 hours ago
 TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Insti ..

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Institute of Middle East Studies

6 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Wh ..

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of sma ..

Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of smart and autonomous vehicle oper ..

7 hours ago
 Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in T ..

Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in Türkiye

8 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East