UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Health And Prevention Updates Green Pass Protocol On Alhosn App From December 5

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 12:15 AM

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from December 5

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in cooperation and coordination with other competent authorities nationwide, has announced the update of the Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app, starting from 5/12/2021.

A negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear green for 14 days only instead of the current 30 days, after which the color will turn grey pending receiving a new negative PCR test for another 14 days, according to the latest update.

The update comes in consolidation of the proactive measures to enhance the efforts made at the country level as part of the post COVID-19 recovery strategy, initiatives and plans, to address the pandemic variants, and to ensure safe movement and tourism nationwide.

Related Topics

Post From

Recent Stories

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

4 minutes ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

21 minutes ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

21 minutes ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

21 minutes ago
 Ukrainians Stage Anti-Government Protest in Kiev

Ukrainians Stage Anti-Government Protest in Kiev

32 minutes ago
 Russia, Terrorism Remain Main Concerns in NATO's N ..

Russia, Terrorism Remain Main Concerns in NATO's New Strategic Concept Draft - B ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.