Ministry of Health and Prevention wins Excellence in Health Tech Innovation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has won the Excellence in Health Tech Innovation Award at the Tech Innovation Awards, organised by Entrepreneur middle East.

The recognition further cements MoHAP leadership in digital transformation and adds to the Ministry’s growing portfolio of local and international honours, demonstrating the UAE’s commitment to leveraging advanced technology to enhance government services.

The Ministry was recognised for its innovative projects, including the e-services initiative, MoHAP app, the Artificial Intelligence Centre, and the Zero Trust Project. These initiatives are part of the Ministry’s long-term strategy to enhance the quality of government services, foster sustainability, and prepare for future digital transformations.

The Ministry received the award at a ceremony in Dubai, which brought together participants from technology projects across the Middle East.

This achievement also reinforces the UAE’s role as a global leader in modernising public services and streamlining procedures to align with cutting-edge innovations. It also reflects the ministry’s commitment to driving innovation and sustainability, positioning the Ministry as a model for implementing future-ready technical solutions and ensuring excellence in digital transformation across the UAE.

Abdullah Ahli, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for Support Services Sector, stressed that enhancing customer satisfaction and advancing digital transformation through innovative projects and emerging technologies are key strategic priorities for the Ministry.

He noted that the award comes in recognition of the Ministry's excellence in digital innovation and will further fuel MoHAP’s efforts to further develop its initiatives and broaden the adoption of smart solutions, in line with the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025.

He added, "The Ministry is committed to implementing innovative ideas, projects, and development programs in line with the UAE's strategic vision and the directives of its wise leadership. Therefore, the Ministry will spare no effort to leverage digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, to enhance the health sector's performance and support its ongoing development in line with international best practices.”

For her part, Hamda Al Mazmi, Acting Director of the Information Technology Department, said, "We are proud to see the Ministry receive this prestigious award, which highlights our excellence in digital transformation and reinforces our competitive position. The updated smart application has significantly increased usage of our digital services by enhancing accessibility, improving the customer journey, and boosting overall satisfaction. Additionally, the Artificial Intelligence Center has been a key factor in this success."

She added, "The ministry is committed to regularly surveying the needs and expectations of customers and community members regarding its digital services. Their feedback helps identify their opinions and satisfaction levels, guiding the Ministry’s efforts to optimize performance and ensure services are delivered with ease and clarity. Customer feedback undoubtedly plays a key role in driving all development and innovation efforts within the Ministry.