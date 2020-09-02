Ministry of Health and Prevention wins five awards at 'Stevie Awards'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has won five awards at the "Stevie Awards", one of the world's premier business awards in the institutional innovation and international business fields.

The announcement was made after the decision of the Stevie Award judging process amid tough competition from 50 countries.

MoHAP has been awarded in the "innovation in media" category for the movie "Azm" (determination) which aims to attract new nurses to the profession, while in the "innovation in government" category the ministry has won two prizes. The first of which is for the regional policy dialogue in nursing and midwifery in the Eastern Mediterranean, an initiative that brought together nursing leaders locally and regionally to discuss the current challenges and the future of the profession.

The ministry's second prize was awarded for the "escape room" VR-based game which was developed to enhance the attractiveness of nursing as a profession in the UAE.

MoHAP’s performance and Clinical Excellence Program, PaCE, an AI-powered innovative project focusing on analysing massive data and predictive modelling to manage healthcare facilities, won the award in the category of "Excellence in Innovation in Technology", while the early detection programme for the Critical Congenital Heart Disease, CCHD, for newborns has been awarded for the Excellence in Innovation in Government.

Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, said, "Such awards are an added value to MoHAP’s proven track record of achievements. They also form a further impetus for innovation in health services to put MoHAP always on top of such global competitions." The number of awards won by the hospital sector at the global and regional level reached 72, he added.

Dr. Sumaya Mohammad Abbas Al Baloushi, Director of the Nursing Department, said, "This win underlines the position of the nursing profession in the country and its priority at MoHAP’s strategy and the participation of the nursing cadres in shaping national health policies, as well as the accumulative experience of the UAE in the nursing sector through the continuous training and information technology."

Dr. Kalthoum Al Baloushi, Director of MoHAP’s Hospitals Administration, congratulated the medical, technical, and administrative teams on this achievement, stressing the commitment of the Hospitals Administration Department to utilising technology to deliver outstanding healthcare services.

Stevie Awards one of the world's premier business awards in the institutional innovation and international business fields. The award is open to all individuals, public and private organizations, as well as for-profit and non-profit organisations.