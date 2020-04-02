Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths among various nationalities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention today announced 150 new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the UAE, bringing the total number of cases to 814.

The Ministry also revealed that two patients suffering from COVID-19, an Asian national and a GCC national aged 62 and 78, respectively, died. Both of the deceased had chronic illnesses, including heart disease. The total number of deaths has now reached eight.

The new cases were detected upon examining people who came in contact with previously infected patients and did not adhere to preventative measures or maintain sufficient physical distance.

A number of cases resulted from international travel. The newly diagnosed patients of various nationalities are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical care.

The Ministry and other local health authorities called upon the public to adopt healthy practices to safeguard against contracting contagious diseases. Healthy behaviors aimed at preventing the spread of germs and viruses include maintaining hand hygiene by washing with soap and water and covering the mouth and nose while coughing and sneezing.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for all patients.

The Ministry also advised people suffering from respiratory illnesses to avoid mixing in crowded places. It stressed that the public is urged to consume information from official sources only and avoid spreading rumours.