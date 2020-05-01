UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Health Announces 26,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests As Part Of Intensified Screening, 557 New Cases, 114 Recoveries And Six Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 04:45 PM

Ministry of Health announces 26,000 additional COVID-19 tests as part of intensified screening, 557 new cases, 114 recoveries and six deaths

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2020) In line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s plans to increase the number of COVID-19 tests throughout the country for the early detection of infections, particularly among those who had prior contact with infected individuals, the Ministry has conducted 26,000 additional tests.

Testing resulted in the detection of 557 new cases among various nationalities, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 13,038.

The new cases in question are all undergoing the necessary medical treatment.

The Ministry also announced the death of six patients due to complications arising from COVID-19. The deceased suffered from other chronic health issues.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country now stands at 111.

The Ministry offered its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients currently undergoing medical care.

The Ministry also announced that 114 people infected with the virus have fully recovered after receiving the necessary medical care, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,543.

The Ministry called upon the public to adhere to health guidelines and instructions from the relevant authorities, particularly concerning social distancing, for the sake of the health and safety of all.

Related Topics

All From

Recent Stories

Cases against 1400 persons, fines to 12309 various ..

12 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Bahawalpur

12 minutes ago

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Plans to Announc ..

12 minutes ago

Youngster commits suicide after chiding from fathe ..

12 minutes ago

Nation paying salute to frontline staff over their ..

12 minutes ago

Twenty nine Proclaimed Offenders arrested in Sargo ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.