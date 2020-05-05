UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Health Announces 28,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests As Part Of Intensified Screening, 462 New Cases, 187 Recoveries And Nine Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) In line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s plans to increase the number of COVID-19 tests throughout the country for the early detection of infections, particularly among those who had prior contact with infected individuals, the Ministry has conducted 28,000 additional tests.

Testing resulted in the detection of 462 new cases among various nationalities, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 15,192.

The new cases in question are in a stable condition and undergoing the necessary medical treatment.

The Ministry also announced the death of nine patients due to complications arising from COVID-19.

The deceased suffered from other chronic health issues. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country now stands at 146.

The Ministry offered its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients.

The Ministry also announced that 187 people infected with the virus have fully recovered after receiving the necessary medical care, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,153.

The Ministry called upon the public to adhere to health guidelines and instructions from the relevant authorities, particularly concerning social distancing, for the sake of the health and safety of all.

