Ministry Of Health Announces 33,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests As Part Of Intensified Screening, 502 New Cases, 213 Recoveries And Eight Deaths

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:15 PM

Ministry of Health announces 33,000 additional COVID-19 tests as part of intensified screening, 502 new cases, 213 recoveries and eight deaths

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) In line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s plans to increase COVID-19 testing throughout the country for the early detection of infections, particularly among those who had prior contact with infected individuals, the Ministry has conducted 33,000 additional tests.

Testing resulted in the detection of 502 new cases among various nationalities, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 16,240.

The new cases in question are in a stable condition and are undergoing the necessary medical treatment.

The Ministry also announced the death of eight patients due to complications arising from COVID-19.

The deceased suffered from other chronic health issues. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country now stands at 165.

The Ministry offered its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients.

The Ministry also announced that 213 people infected with the virus have fully recovered after receiving the necessary medical care, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,572.

The Ministry called upon the public to adhere to health guidelines and instructions from the relevant authorities, particularly concerning social distancing, for the sake of the health and safety of all.

