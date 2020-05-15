Ministry of Health announces 38,000 additional COVID-19 tests as part of intensified screening, 747 new cases, 398 recoveries and two deaths

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has conducted 38,000 additional tests as part of its plan to increase the number of COVID-19 tests throughout the country for the early detection of infections, particularly among those who had contact with already infected cases.

Testing resulted in the detection of 747 new cases among various nationalities, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 21,831.

The new cases are in stable condition and undergoing the necessary medical treatment.

The Ministry also announced the death of two patients due to complications arising from COVID-19.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country now stands at 210.

The Ministry offered its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to patients currently undergoing medical care.

The Ministry also announced that 398 people infected with the virus have fully recovered after receiving the necessary medical care, bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,328.

In the interest of the general public's health and safety, the Ministry called upon the public to adhere to health guidelines and instructions from the relevant authorities, particularly concerning social distancing.