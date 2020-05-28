UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Health Announces 38,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests As Part Of Intensified Screening, 563 New Cases, 314 Recoveries And Three Deaths

Thu 28th May 2020 | 04:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) In line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s plans to increase COVID-19 testing throughout the country for the early detection of infections, particularly among those who had contact with already infected cases, the Ministry has conducted 38,000 additional tests.

Testing resulted in the detection of 563 new cases among various nationalities, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 32,532.

The new cases in question are in a stable condition and undergoing the necessary medical treatment.

The Ministry also announced the death of three patients from various nationalities due to complications arising from COVID-19.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country now stands at 258.

The Ministry offered its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to patients currently undergoing medical care.

The Ministry also announced that 314 people infected with the virus have fully recovered after receiving the necessary medical care, bringing the total number of recoveries to 16,685.

The Ministry called upon the public to adhere to health guidelines and instructions from the relevant authorities, particularly concerning social distancing, for the sake of the health and safety of all.

