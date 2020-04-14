UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Health Announces 398 New COVID-19 Cases, As Screening Intensified

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 12:30 AM

Ministry of Health announces 398 new COVID-19 cases, as screening intensified

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHaP, this evening announced the detection 398 new coronavirus cases of various nationalities, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 4,521.

The new cases were identified as the Ministry has intensified COVID-19 screening and expanded tests among those in contact with previously confirmed cases, said MoHaP in a statement this evening.

The UAE Government announced in its regular media briefing earlier today that an additional 172 patients had recovered from the coronavirus after receiving the necessary medical care, raising the total number of recoveries to 852.

The ministry also announced the death of three patients of different nationalities as a result of COVID-19. This brings the total death toll to 25.

Related Topics

UAE Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Pandemic Shows EU Health System 'No Longe ..

20 minutes ago

Emirates Transport signs contracts worth AED105 mi ..

47 minutes ago

COVID-19 Toll in Palestine Surpasses 300 - Authori ..

20 minutes ago

UAE now reaping fruits of years-long education adv ..

1 hour ago

DoH-Abu Dhabi launches Remote Healthcare Platform ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Police launch ‘From Home to Home’ in ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.