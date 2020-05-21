Ministry of Health announces 43,000 additional COVID-19 tests as part of intensified screening, 894 new cases, 946 recoveries and four deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) In line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s plans to increase COVID-19 testing nationwide for the early detection of infections, particularly among those who had contact with already infected cases, the Ministry has conducted 43,000 additional tests.

Testing resulted in the detection of 894 new cases among various nationalities, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 26,898.

The new cases are in a stable condition and undergoing the necessary medical treatment.

The Ministry also announced the death of four patients from various nationalities due to complications arising from COVID-19.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country now stands at 237.

The Ministry offered its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to patients currently undergoing medical care.

The Ministry also announced that 946 people infected with the virus have fully recovered after receiving the necessary medical care, bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,755.

The Ministry called upon the public to adhere to health guidelines and instructions from the relevant authorities, particularly concerning social distancing, for the sake of the health and safety of all.