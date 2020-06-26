Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COVID-19 tests as part of intensified screening, 410 new cases, 304 recoveries and two deaths

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2020) ABU DHABI, 26th June, 2020 (WAM): In line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s plans to increase the number of COVID-19 tests throughout the country for the early detection of infections, particularly amongst those who may have had contact with infected individuals, the Ministry has conducted 49,000 additional tests.

Testing resulted in the detection of 410 new cases amongst various nationalities, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 46,973.

The newly diagnosed are in a stable condition and all undergoing the necessary medical treatment.

The Ministry also announced the death of two patients due to complications arising from COVID-19.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country now stands at 310.

The Ministry offered its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to patients currently undergoing medical care.

The Ministry also announced that 304 people infected with the virus have fully recovered after receiving the necessary medical care, bringing the total number of recoveries to 35,469.

The Ministry called upon the public to adhere to health guidelines and instructions from the relevant authorities, particularly concerning social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of all.