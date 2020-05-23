Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COVID-19 tests, 994 new cases, 1,043 recoveries, four deaths

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2020) The UAE has conducted over 50,000 additional COVID-19 tests in line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention's plans to intensify virus screening in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The accelerated investigative measures resulted in the detection of 994 new coronavirus cases among various nationalities, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, taking the total number of infections in the country to 27,892, according to a MoHAP statement today.

The Ministry also announced the death of four patients of different nationalities from COVID-19.

The total number of deaths has now reached 241.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure their safety and protection.

The Ministry also announced the full recovery of another 1,043 cases after receiving the necessary medical treatment, taking the total number of those recovered from the virus in the UAE to 13,798.