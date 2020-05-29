UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Health Announces Over 36,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests As Part Of Intensified Screening, 638 New Cases, 412 Recoveries And Two Deaths

Fri 29th May 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2020) In line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s plans to increase COVID-19 testing throughout the country for the early detection of infections, particularly among those who had contact with already infected cases, the Ministry has conducted more than 36,000 additional tests.

Testing resulted in the detection of 638 new cases among various nationalities, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 33,170.

The new cases in question are in a stable condition and undergoing the necessary medical treatment.

The Ministry also announced the death of two patients from various nationalities due to complications arising from COVID-19.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country now stands at 260.

The Ministry offered its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to patients currently undergoing medical care.

The Ministry also announced that 412 people infected with the virus have fully recovered after receiving the necessary medical care, bringing the total number of recoveries to 17,097.

The Ministry called upon the public to adhere to health guidelines and instructions from the relevant authorities, particularly concerning social distancing, for the sake of the health and safety of all.

