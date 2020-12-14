Ministry of Health applies Dynamx Coronary Bioadaptor System at Al-Qassimi Hospital

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2020) In an outstanding medical achievement, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that the first patient in the middle East has been successfully treated with the DynamX Coronary Bioadaptor System.

The successful operation was made by a surgical team from Al-Qassimi Hospital of MoHAP. After the surgery, the patient was in stable condition, without any complications or inflammations. This delicate surgery is added to MoHAP’s proven track record of such surgeries and helps enhance its competitiveness, thanks to the abundant specialized medical competencies and sophisticated devices.

The DynamX Bioadaptor is a metal implant with a drug-eluting bioresorbable polymer that supports the coronary artery during healing, with radial strength similar to DES. Over six months, the polymer coating dissolves, uncaging the bioadaptor and freeing the artery to move with the natural expansion and contraction of the artery, unlike DES. This has been shown to maintain the ability for positive adaptive remodeling, restore vessel function, and allow for the vessel’s return towards baseline angulation.

Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, said: "MoHAP pays great attention to providing its hospitals, especially Al-Qassimi’s Cardiac Center, with state-of-the-art medical equipment and devices to keep up with the latest therapeutic research and recent innovations in the treatment of heart disease."

"In doing so, the hospital will be able to keep the same global position, thus reinforcing MoHAP’s hospitals leadership in delivering comprehensive and innovative health services and supporting the plans of achieving the cardiovascular-disease-related national indicator, as part of the National Agenda 2021," he added.

Congratulating Al-Qassimi Hospital on this medical achievement, Dr. Kalthoum Al Baloushi, Director of MoHAP’s Hospitals Administration, affirmed the ministry’s commitment to enhancing innovation and excellence in adopting state-of-the-art therapeutic protocols in its hospitals, using the latest medical technologies, as part of MoHAP’s efforts to provide a world-class and integrated healthcare services.

Dr. Arif Al Nooryani, Chief Executive Officer & Head of Cardiac Centre at Al Qassimi Hospital, said: "We are very proud to be the first medical facility in the region to implant such a coronary stent, which is considered a unique solution that enables us to treat coronary artery disease, meanwhile allowing it to expand and contract naturally.

"We hope, through this new solution, which is compatible with normal artery movement, to achieve positive results in terms of health and protecting the patient from potential risks, lauding the continuous support of the Ministry of Health and Prevention and its role in the achieving the transformation of Al Qasimi Hospital into a world-class facility in the field of cardiac catheterization and heart surgeries," Al Nooryani added.