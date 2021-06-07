UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Health Approves 'green Pass' Protocol To Expedite COVID-19 Recovery

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 09:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Monday approved a protocol to ease COVID-19 countermeasures and enhance safe movement and tourism in the country.

Under the new protocol, called 'green pass', Alhosn app will have to be used to show people's vaccination status and PCR test validity, said the ministry in an announcement today, adding that the move falls within its strategy to address the pandemic, preserve public health and speed up the efforts being made at the country level to ensure a sustainable recovery.

The green pass protocol allows Federal and local authorities to determine the use of Alhosn app according to their individual needs and procedures in a way that ensure a safe and healthy environment for all, including citizens, residents and visitors.

In line with new move, the Alhosn colour-coding system defines six categories, including fully vaccinated, second dose recipients, first dose recipients waiting for second dose, or late to their second dose appointment, those exempt from receiving the vaccine and the non-vaccinated.

Category 1 covers those vaccinated who have received their second dose at least 28 days earlier or are volunteers in vaccine trials; for them a negative PCR test result will appear on Alhosn app in green for 30 days as well as show the active icon (letter E or Gold Star) for seven days.

Category 2 covers those who have received their second dose less than 28 days earlier; for them a negative PCR test result will appear on Alhosn app in green for 14 days.

Category 3 includes those who have received their first dose and are waiting for their second dose appointment; for them a negative PCR test result will appear on Alhosn app in green for seven days.

Category 4 covers those who have received their first dose and are late to their second dose appointment by 42 days or more; for them a negative PCR test result will appear on Alhosn app in green for three days.

Category 5 covers those with vaccine exemption certificates as per approved processes; for them a negative PCR test result will appear on Alhosn app in green for seven days.

Category 6 covers those unvaccinated and eligible for vaccination; for them a negative PCR test result will appear on Alhosn app in green for three days.

For all categories, the Alhosn status will turn from green to grey once the relevant PCR test validity ends.

The status will turn red should the test result be positive, whereupon approved procedures have to be followed.

