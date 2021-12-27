UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Health Approves Emergency Use Of Sinopharm CNBG's New Recombinant Protein Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 42 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 08:15 PM

Ministry of Health approves emergency use of Sinopharm CNBG&#039;s new recombinant protein vaccine

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has approved the emergency use of the Sinopharm CNBG's new recombinant protein vaccine, following the strict monitoring and evaluation of the data of the study conducted in the UAE.

The ministry affirmed that the emergency use of the new vaccine is in full compliance with the regulations and laws for a faster review of licensing procedures.

This is part of the ministry's painstaking efforts, in cooperation with health authorities, to enhance the prevention of community members from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The study included individuals who were previously vaccinated with two doses of the Sinopharm CNBG's inactivated vaccine. The seroconversion rate was up to 100% of neutralizing antibodies, along with high safety rates and no side effects recorded among all the participants.

The ministry added that the vaccine demonstrated an improved immune capacity against the SARS-CoV-2 variants, with a high safety rate that allows rapid production and easy storage and distribution.

The UAE-based study has also showed an immune response against the emerging variants of the virus in volunteers who had previously received two doses of the Sinopharm CNBG's inactivated vaccine.

The move reflects the UAE's strategy to ensure the health and safety of members of society and its continuous efforts to fight the pandemic by all possible means.

Booster dose The new vaccine will be produced and distributed by Hayat Biotech, a JV between G42 and Sinopharm CNBG, while the vaccine will be available to the public as a booster dose starting January 2022 as part of the measures taken to contain the virus spread.

This comes at a time when reports indicate that the UAE is the world's largest country in terms of the coverage rate of the Covid-19 vaccine, with over 22 million doses administered until December 23, 2021.

The ministry noted that the positive outcomes achieved of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, and the commitment of community members to get vaccinated have been an important turning point in the fight against the virus, entering the recovery phase and returning to normal life.

The ministry emphasised the importance for community members to remain committed to preventive and healthy behaviours to preserve the gains and immunise the community from any evolved mutations.

