Ministry of Health concludes participation at GITEX Technology Week

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) concluded its successful participation at GITEX Technology Week 2021, which took place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 17th to 21st October.

The event was a perfect opportunity for the ministry to showcase a package of state-of-the-art digital services and initiatives, which grabbed the attention of specialists and visitors.

Through its participation, the ministry also got acquainted with the projects of government bodies and the developments of innovative solutions in the field of health care through the platforms of global technology companies.

Samir Al-Khoury, Director of the IT Department, MoHAP, said, "It was fruitful participation, through which we have achieved the sought-after objectives. The innovative digital services showcased drew the attention of visitors, who got acquainted with an innovative package of the latest smart health projects and services according to advanced technologies.

This comes as part of the ministry's efforts to make a paradigm shift in health services that simulate the future of health care, he noted.

The new feature relies on artificial intelligence techniques to respond to customer inquiries through the "virtual assistant", which can learn and comprehend their needs based on their inquiries.

The virtual assistant can also analyse and evaluate customer needs according to the available data, then make the necessary decision to answer and respond accurately to their inquiries and complete transactions conveniently.

The virtual assistant is also able to distinguish registered users and interact with the customer based upon the information provided, retrieve stored data from the user's profile and end the conversation in an interactive manner.

The two innovative services include a shared browsing feature while controlling what the service provider can see upon input of personal information.

They also include the predictive support of the customer's options by analysing his/her personal files, so that he/she does not upload any new documents, and accordingly, the system will anticipate the related services that the user may apply after that.

The service also provides video calls and visual communication to obtain an interactive human experience. The service allows a technical support employee from the ministry to fill in the data, while the customer's role is limited to confirming the information only in writing or by voice, according to his/her preferences.