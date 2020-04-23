Ministry of Health conducts 29,000 additional COVID-19 tests, announces 518 new cases, 91 recoveries, and 4 deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has conducted over 29,000 additional COVID-19 tests among citizens and residents, resulting in the detection of 518 new cases among various nationalities. The total number of cases in the UAE has now reached 8,756.

The Ministry also announced the full recovery of 91 patients after receiving the necessary medical care. The total number of recoveries has now reached 1,637. The death of four patients was also announced. The individuals in question all suffered from chronic illnesses.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the UAE has now reached 56.

Increased testing comes in furtherance of the Ministry’s policy to promote the early detection of infections, especially among those who were exposed to previously confirmed cases.

The Ministry offered its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. It also wished a speedy recovery to all patients and called upon the general public to strictly adhere to preventative measures out of concern for the health and safety of all.