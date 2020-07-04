UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Health Conducts More Than 71,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests, Announces 716 New Cases, 704 Recoveries, And Three Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 07:45 PM

Ministry of Health conducts more than 71,000 additional COVID-19 tests, announces 716 new cases, 704 recoveries, and three deaths

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has announced that it has conducted more than 71,000 additional COVID-19 tests.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry outlined its plans to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to aid in the early detection of COVID-19 cases and to help medical professionals carry out necessary treatment.

As part of the intensified testing campaign, MoHAP said 716 new coronavirus cases had been detected, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 50,857.

According to the Ministry, patients with COVID-19 are from various nationalities and remain in a stable condition while receiving all necessary care.

MoHAP also announced three fatalities as a result of COVID-19 complications, taking the total number of deaths in the country to 321.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished all COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment a speedy and full recovery.

MoHAP added that an additional 704 individuals have now fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the UAE to 39,857.

