Ministry Of Health Conducts Over 22,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests To Intensify Screening; Announces 387 New Cases, 92 Recoveries

2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 12:15 AM

Ministry of Health conducts over 22,000 additional COVID-19 tests to intensify screening; announces 387 new cases, 92 recoveries

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 12th April, 2020 (WAM) -The UAE has conducted over 22,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, in line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention's plans to intensify virus screening in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The accelerated investigative measures resulted in the detection of 387 new coronavirus cases among various nationalities, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, taking to 4,123 the total number of infections in the country, according to a MoHaP statement today.

The Ministry also revealed the death of two patients suffering from COVID-19.

Both of the deceased are Asian nationals and had pre-existing chronic illnesses. The total number of deaths has now reached 22.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.

The Ministry also announced the full recovery of 92 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking to 680 the total of those now recovered from the virus in the UAE.

