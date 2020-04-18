Ministry of Health conducts over 24,000 additional COVID-19 tests; announces 477 new cases, 93 recoveries, two deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2020) The UAE has conducted over 24,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days in line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention's plans to intensify virus screening in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The accelerated investigative measures resulted in the detection of 477 new coronavirus cases among various nationalities, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, taking to 6,302 the total number of infections in the country, according to a MoHaP statement today.

The Ministry also announced the death of two patients from COVID-19.

The deceased were Gulf citizens and suffered from pre-existing chronic illnesses. The total number of deaths has now reached 37.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.

The Ministry also announced the full recovery of 93 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking to 1,188 the total of those now recovered from the virus in the UAE.