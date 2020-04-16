UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Health Conducts Over 25,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests; Announces 460 New Cases, 61 Recoveries, Two Deaths

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:15 PM

Ministry of Health conducts over 25,000 additional COVID-19 tests; announces 460 new cases, 61 recoveries, two deaths

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) The UAE has conducted over 25,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, in line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention's plans to intensify virus screening in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The accelerated investigative measures resulted in the detection of 460 new coronavirus cases among various nationalities, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, taking to 5,825 the total number of infections in the country, according to a MoHaP statement today.

The Ministry also revealed the death of two patients suffering from COVID-19.

The deceased are Asian nationals and had pre-existing chronic illnesses. The total number of deaths has now reached 35.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.

The Ministry also announced the full recovery of 61 new cases after receiving the necessary medical treatment, taking to 1,095 the total of those now recovered from the virus in the UAE.

Related Topics

UAE All From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New partnership between Department of Finance, ADC ..

6 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 518 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago

&#039;Box of Hope&#039; offers free meals to labou ..

21 minutes ago

SCAD: Abu Dhabi consumer prices drop further in Ma ..

2 hours ago

ADDED to provide free COVID-19 tests to workers in ..

2 hours ago

New York State Reports 606 New COVID-19 Deaths - G ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.