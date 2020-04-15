Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional COVID-19 tests; announces 412 new cases, 81 recoveries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) The UAE has conducted over 32,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, in line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention's plans to intensify virus screening in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The accelerated investigative measures resulted in the detection of 412 new coronavirus cases among various nationalities, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care. The total number of infections in the country is now 4,933 according to a MoHaP’s statement today.

The Ministry also revealed the death of three patients suffering from COVID-19.

The deceased are Asian nationals and had pre-existing chronic illnesses. The total number of deaths has now reached 28.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.

The Ministry also announced the full recovery of 81 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking recoveries to a total of 933 in the UAE.