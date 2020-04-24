Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional COVID-19 tests; announces 525 new cases, 123 recoveries, eight deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) The UAE has conducted over 32,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days in line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention's plans to intensify virus screening in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The accelerated investigative measures resulted in the detection of 525 new coronavirus cases among various nationalities, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, taking to 9,281 the total number of infections in the country, according to a MoHaP statement today.

The Ministry also announced the death of eight patients from COVID-19.

The deceased are of various nationalities and suffered from pre-existing chronic illnesses. The total number of deaths has now reached 64.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.

The Ministry also announced the full recovery of 123 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking to 1,760 the total of those now recovered from the virus in the UAE.