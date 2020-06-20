UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Health Conducts Over 34,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests, Announces 388 New Cases, 758 Recoveries, One Death

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

Ministry of Health conducts over 34,000 additional COVID-19 tests, announces 388 new cases, 758 recoveries, one death

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that it has conducted more than 34,000 additional COVID-19 tests.

MoHAP conducts more than 34,000 additional COVID-19 tests, announces 388 new cases, 758 recoveries and one death.

In a statement, the Ministry highlighted its aim to expand the scope of testing nationwide, to facilitate the early detection of COVID-19 cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP detected 388 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 44,533.

According to the Ministry, the individuals with COVID-19 are from various nationalities and remain in a stable condition receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced one death as a result of COVID-19 complications, taking the total number of deaths in the country to 301.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

MoHAP also noted an additional 758 individuals have fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 31,754.

