Ministry of Health conducts over 40,000 COVID-19 tests over past two days as part of plans to intensify virus screenings; announces 331 new cases

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2020) The UAE has conduced over 40,000 COVID-19 tests over the past two days involving various segments of society, including UAE citizens and residents, using latest state-of-the-art-technology in line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention's plans to intensify virus screenings to bring the novel virus under control.

The accelerated investigative and check-up measures resulted in the detection of 331 new coronavirus cases of various nationalities, all of whom are in stable condition and receiving necessary care, taking to 2,990 the total tally of infections in the country, according to a MoHaP statement tonight.

The Ministry also revealed that two patients suffering from COVID-19, an Asian national and an Arab, died. Both of the deceased had prior chronic illnesses that complicated their ability to resist the virus. The total number of deaths has now reached 14. The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for all patients.

The ministry also announced the full recovery of 29 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking to 268, the total of those who got cured of the virus in the country.