UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Health Conducts Over 40,000 COVID-19 Tests Over Past Two Days As Part Of Plans To Intensify Virus Screenings; Announces 331 New Cases

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 02:15 AM

Ministry of Health conducts over 40,000 COVID-19 tests over past two days as part of plans to intensify virus screenings; announces 331 new cases

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2020) The UAE has conduced over 40,000 COVID-19 tests over the past two days involving various segments of society, including UAE citizens and residents, using latest state-of-the-art-technology in line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention's plans to intensify virus screenings to bring the novel virus under control.

The accelerated investigative and check-up measures resulted in the detection of 331 new coronavirus cases of various nationalities, all of whom are in stable condition and receiving necessary care, taking to 2,990 the total tally of infections in the country, according to a MoHaP statement tonight.

The Ministry also revealed that two patients suffering from COVID-19, an Asian national and an Arab, died. Both of the deceased had prior chronic illnesses that complicated their ability to resist the virus. The total number of deaths has now reached 14. The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for all patients.

The ministry also announced the full recovery of 29 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking to 268, the total of those who got cured of the virus in the country.

Related Topics

UAE Died All From Asia Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Costa Rican President discuss r ..

2 hours ago

European Countries Need Joint Efforts to Revive Ec ..

2 hours ago

UAE exceeds average growth in medical research in ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Finance concludes its participation in ..

3 hours ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Armenia May Quadruple ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.