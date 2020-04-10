Ministry of Health conducts over 49,000 additional COVID-19 tests to intensify virus screening; announces 370 new cases, 150 recoveries

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 10th April, 2020 (WAM) - The UAE has conducted over 49,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents, using state-of-the-art technology in line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention's plans to intensify virus screening in order to bring COVID-19 under control.

The accelerated investigative measures resulted in the detection of 370 new coronavirus cases among various nationalities, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, taking to 3,360 the total number of infections in the country, according to a MoHaP statement today.

The Ministry also revealed the death of two patients suffering from COVID-19.

Both of the deceased are Asian nationals and had pre-existing chronic illnesses. The total number of deaths has now reached 16.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.

The Ministry also announced the full recovery of 150 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking to 418 the total of those now recovered from the virus in the UAE.