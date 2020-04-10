UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Health Conducts Over 49,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests To Intensify Virus Screening; Announces 370 New Cases, 150 Recoveries

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:45 PM

Ministry of Health conducts over 49,000 additional COVID-19 tests to intensify virus screening; announces 370 new cases, 150 recoveries

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 10th April, 2020 (WAM) - The UAE has conducted over 49,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents, using state-of-the-art technology in line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention's plans to intensify virus screening in order to bring COVID-19 under control.

The accelerated investigative measures resulted in the detection of 370 new coronavirus cases among various nationalities, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, taking to 3,360 the total number of infections in the country, according to a MoHaP statement today.

The Ministry also revealed the death of two patients suffering from COVID-19.

Both of the deceased are Asian nationals and had pre-existing chronic illnesses. The total number of deaths has now reached 16.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.

The Ministry also announced the full recovery of 150 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking to 418 the total of those now recovered from the virus in the UAE.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Abu Dhabi April 2020 All From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AEK fan breaks lockdown rule, gets season ticket

4 minutes ago

Spain to hand out masks at metro stations as peopl ..

4 minutes ago

National Assembly speaker assures Pakistanis stran ..

9 minutes ago

G20 Energy Ministers' Meeting Concluded - Source

9 minutes ago

Corona positive cases reach 4,695 across country: ..

9 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab not at alarming ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.