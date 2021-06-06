Ministry of Health confirms participation in Arab Health 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has confirmed its participation in Arab Health 2021, the largest exhibition for the healthcare industry in the MENA region, which will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 21-24 June under the theme 'United by business'.

The ministry is well prepared for this major healthcare exhibition through the launch of innovative services, projects, and initiatives that leverage both smart and robotic systems, enhance digital health practices and telemedicine, upgrade mental health services, employ big data and predictive models for managing health facilities, and implement health information systems, among other flagship projects which all intend to accomplish the Health Ministry's strategy to deliver comprehensive, innovative and world-class health services.

This year's Arab Health exhibition offers an important opportunity to spotlight the flagship projects and significant efforts being made by the Ministry of Health to deliver healthcare services that meet the needs of community members. It is also an important occasion to shed light on what has been achieved in the fields of health care quality and the implementation of flagship preventive and curative projects, along with the success in ensuring businesses continued operating during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Such efforts helped to encourage people to keep faith in the UAE's ability to endure the Covid-19 crisis, cultivate the spirit of optimism that the recovery phase is fast approaching, and that the UAE is moving firmly and steadily towards global leadership, as it leaves behind all crises and challenges. According to the 2020 Legatum Prosperity Index, the UAE has ranked first in the world in the Health Care Coverage Index.

"The UAE's forward-looking vision has placed healthcare among the most important national priorities, with the aim of providing world-class, comprehensive and integrated healthcare services fulfilling the requirements of the sustainable development process, under a flexible and sophisticated government system whose foundations were laid by the UAE's wise leadership as a roadmap for country's march towards the UAE Centennial 2071," said Abdul Rahman bin Mohamed Al-Owais, the Minister of Health.

In addition to MoHAP, other government entities attending the exhibition this year include Dubai Healthcare City Authority, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, Dubai Health Authority and the Dubai Government. They will be joined by leading healthcare companies, thousands of medical product suppliers, and exhibits displaying the latest innovative technologies from throughout the world.