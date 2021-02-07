Ministry of Health dedicates COVID-19 vaccination centres to elderly, people with chronic diseases

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced dedicating vaccination centers only to elderly people and those with chronic diseases in the light of the spike in infections over the past weeks.

The Ministry made the announcement tonight in line with its plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine and ensure acquired community immunity in order to contain the disease.

The ministry added that over the 4-6 weeks the vaccine rollout will be focused on elderly people and those with chronic diseases who are the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

During this period, other segments of society may get vaccinated after prior appointment with inoculation centres available across the nation.

The Ministry called upon the families of the elderly people and those with chronic diseases to ensure their vaccination and protect their health.