UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Health Dedicates COVID-19 Vaccination Centres To Elderly, People With Chronic Diseases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 01:30 AM

Ministry of Health dedicates COVID-19 vaccination centres to elderly, people with chronic diseases

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced dedicating vaccination centers only to elderly people and those with chronic diseases in the light of the spike in infections over the past weeks.

The Ministry made the announcement tonight in line with its plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine and ensure acquired community immunity in order to contain the disease.

The ministry added that over the 4-6 weeks the vaccine rollout will be focused on elderly people and those with chronic diseases who are the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

During this period, other segments of society may get vaccinated after prior appointment with inoculation centres available across the nation.

The Ministry called upon the families of the elderly people and those with chronic diseases to ensure their vaccination and protect their health.

Related Topics

Immunity May

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirms UAE’s commitment to ..

1 hour ago

President for undoing Indian evils, portrayal of P ..

1 hour ago

EU-Russia Relations Far From Satisfactory, Dialogu ..

2 hours ago

Edouard strikes again as Celtic edge past Motherwe ..

2 hours ago

Ganna wins Etoile de Besseges fourth stage after b ..

2 hours ago

Twitter suspends more than 200 accounts for raisin ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.