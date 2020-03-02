UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Health Denies Guests Of Two Quarantined Hotels Left Without Examinations

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 07:15 PM

Ministry of Health denies guests of two quarantined hotels left without examinations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2020) ​The Ministry of Health and Prevention has denied reports that the guests of the two quarantined hotels left without performing the necessary health checks.

In a statement released today, the Ministry affirmed that it is taking all necessary procedures for investigating, examining and following-up with contacts, within the framework of its precautionary measures in cooperation with health authorities in the country, and in accordance with the international standards of the World Health Organisation, WHO.

The Ministry urged citizens and residents to receive news from official sources, not to circulate rumours and misinformation, and to follow social media channels of official agencies and accredited media.

Related Topics

World Social Media Media All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Police seize counterfeit watches worth AED1. ..

6 minutes ago

UNHCR's voluntary repatriation programme for Afgha ..

6 minutes ago

Abdul Waheed allotted charge as SO (Admin) I&PR De ..

6 minutes ago

Speakers pay tributes to Quaid-e-Azam at celebrat ..

6 minutes ago

Pre-arrest bail plea of 7 accused involved in murd ..

6 minutes ago

19 held during crackdown against criminals in Isla ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.