Ministry Of Health Discusses With British Delegation Ways Of Strengthening Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 10:30 PM

Ministry of Health discusses with British delegation ways of strengthening cooperation

DUBAIL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) Dr. Youssef Mohammed Al Serkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Hospitals Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MOHAP, today discussed with the Public Health England, ways of boosting cooperation relations in the health sector.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Arab Health 2020 being held at Dubai World Trade Centre. The delegation was led by Shadi Abu-Hayyeh, Senior business Development Manager, and Ben Mogough, Program Manager. Dr. Kalthoom Al Balushi, Director of the Ministry's Hospitals Sector, was present at the meeting.

During the meeting, Al Serkal and the British delegation agreed to establish a cooperation mechanism aimed at developing curative and preventive services for obesity, genetic diseases and cancer.

Al Serkal stressed that the ministry of health is very keen to enter into agreements and partnerships with international health institutions to improve the country’s health system and benefit from the latest scientific innovations.

He added that the ministry is doing its best to make the most of the latest medical techniques and upgrade the quality of its services, in line with the government’s vision, which aims to provide high-quality therapeutic and preventive services.

"The meeting is yet another step forward in enhancing our joint cooperation and taking it into new heights. It also comes in line with the ministry’s efforts being made to ensure patients receive comprehensive and integrated health services in accordance with the best international standards" Al Serkal further said.

