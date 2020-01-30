Ministry of Health discusses with international delegations boosting cooperation and coordination in health sector

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2020) Dr. Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, today met a number of international delegations participating in the Arab Health 2020 taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Dr Al Olama and the delegates discussed enhancing mutual cooperation in the field of training doctors and nurses and attracting visiting physicians to provide diagnostic, therapeutic and training services in the hospitals affiliated with the Ministry.

They also tackled ways of improving the efficiency of medical personnel specialised in the field of children's health care, and the possibility of advancing coordination in the field of innovation and artificial intelligence to keep abreast of the latest developments in the health sector.

The delegations featured Philip Luce, Director (CEO) of Bupa Cromwell Hospital, Hornesk Francis, Orthopedic Surgeon, World Health Organisation, WHO, the USA, and Madeline Bell, President and CEO of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, CHOP.

During the meeting, Al Olama and the delegates explored avenues of furthering their partnership in various areas including the health information technology and innovation in methods of prevention. They also spoke about the prospects for cooperating in conducting studies and research specialised in paediatrics to provide highly developed healthcare services in accordance with the highest international standards.

Al Olama affirmed that the ministry’s partnership with international health institutions has yielded good results in terms of upgrading the quality of services provided, keeping pace with international accreditation standards, and establishing a healthy system in accordance with the best international standards.

"Our partnership with various international institutions and hospitals aims to learn about their hands-on experiences, most recent treatment methods and to proceed in parallel with the latest global developments. It is also to foster the knowledge of our medical cadres, develop healthcare services in accordance with quality standards and promote the culture of innovation within our facilities," said Al Olama.

In this respect, the Under-Secretary added, the Ministry of Health is making every possible effort to strengthen the UAE’s status as a leading model for being proactive to future challenges and a top global destination for sustainable smart health care. "We are not only re-innovating the overall health services and developing research centres, but also creating local and global partnerships and incorporating advanced technologies into diagnostic and treatment methods," he said.