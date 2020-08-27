Ministry of Health holds virtual ceremony to commemorate the Emirati Women’s Day

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2020) Under the theme "Preparing for the next fifty years: Women are the support of the nation", the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, held a virtual ceremony to commemorate the Emirati Women’s Day.

The event was attended by Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, the Assistant Under-Secretary of the Public Health Policy and Licenses; Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, Under-Secretary of the ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centres and Clinics, and Nasser Al-Badour, Assistant Under-Secretary and Director of the Minister's Office, as well as several department directors and employees.

The ceremony included thank-you video messages from MoHAP officials who expressed their gratitude to the tremendous efforts made by the Emirati women to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wedad Bu Humaid, Director of Government Communication Department, said, "Such a national and communal occasion clearly reflects the bright image of the UAE and its civilizational values. It is also an occasion to celebrate the achievements and gains of Emirati women, thanks to the unstinted support of the leadership and H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF."

"This year’s theme embraces a forward-looking vision supportive of the UAE’s strategies in preparing for the next 50 years for the aspirations of the UAE Centennial 2071," she said.

Bu Humaid threw light on the vital role of Emirati women who were frontline of defence to safeguard society from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the significant participation of women engineers and astronauts in the Hope Probe, underlining that MoHAP has made everything possible to enhance women’s role as a key partner in developing strategic plans.

In her message, Dr. Fatima Saeed Al Shehhi, Technical Director of Shaam Hospital and Director of the Field Hospital, Ras Al Khaimah, talked about her experience in fighting the global pandemic and the leadership role of Emirati women in tackling health crises.

Al Shehhi’s message also focused on the lessons learnt from the present to strengthen the role of women in confronting health crises.

Moza Al Mazrouei, Senior Citizen Department, Dubai Community Development Authority, highlighted the historic role of Emirati women and their constant support to the nation. She added, "The success of Emirati women in all fields is not spontaneous but is a tremendous effort made by them, even before the founding of the Union.

The event also included an impressive, viral video about the meeting of those who were the frontline of defence with their families during Eid Al Adha.

The participants also commended the motivational E-initiative "Thank you to Emirati women on the frontline of defence", an interactive page launched by the Government Communication Department, through which individuals wishing to express their gratitude to Emirati women will write their Names and click on the "Thank you" icon.