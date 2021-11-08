Ministry of Health hosts webinar to showcase innovative initiatives launched to support digital health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has hosted a virtual event attended by several doctors and healthcare workers from the ministry, government and private entities and institutions to mark "UAE Codes Day".

During the online gathering, the ministry reviewed a number of national initiatives launched to support the digital health sector in the country including Riayati, Tatmeen and Sphere platforms and discussed ways of supporting the government digital trends.

The UAE Codes is an annual occasion observed on October 29 of every year to honour coding and programming professionals. Approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the annual occasion aims to celebrate exceptional initiatives that help attract and develop a new generation of programmers, enhance the country’s journey towards the future and achieve the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Al Ajmi, Director of Digital Health Department at the ministry, said that the webinar has provided an ideal opportunity to highlight the ministry’s latest achievement in the coding and programming fields, adding that the ministry is doing its utmost to deliver innovative solutions and enhance the digital health sector, taking advantage of its proactively developed state-of-the-art technological infrastructure.

Al Ajmi stressed that the ministry will make the most of the latest techniques to digitise the country’s health services according to international best practices and based on artificial intelligence. "This comes in line with our ongoing efforts to capitalise on the latest technologies provided by the Fourth Industrial Revolution," he added.

Al Ajmi noted that Riayati and Tatmeen platforms were launched to support the UAE’s digital health sector.

He clarified that Riayati platform features updated data of patient records, links the public with private health facilities and shares medical data with concerned entities. The platform is currently being used to implement the post office initiative that will help provide a seamless workflow of all claims between healthcare facilities and insurance companies.

He underlined that the ministry pays utmost attention to the safety of medicines dispensed to patients and to that end, it launched Tatmeen digital platform that uses advanced serialisation and tracing technology to track medicines from production to end-use to ensure the health and safety of products.

Dr. Nada Hasan Al Marzouqi, Director of MoHAP's Preventive Medicine Department, emphasised that SPHER platform provides an integrated system for early surveillance, investigation, follow-up and management of developments affecting the public health.

Al Marzouqi made it clear that the integrated platform aims to promote the public health through documenting the impact of preventive health interventions, monitoring epidemics, limiting their spread, and following up on immunisations.

"From conducting epidemiological analysis to measuring relevant indicators and using them to make decisions based on evidence, and creating an instantaneous dashboard at the state level, the platform will significantly contribute to preserving public and community health," Al Marzouqi said.