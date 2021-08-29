Ministry of Health identifies COVID-19 testing facilities for school students

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has revealed the health centers and locations that provide COVID-19 PCR tests for school students, with a total number of 63 centers distributed in all the northern emirates.

The move aims to increase the capacity of the health centers network so that more community members can easily and swiftly benefit from the services provided and avoid overcrowding.

This comes as part of the UAE's relentless efforts to battle the spread of coronavirus and an affirmation of the state's proactive approach to maintaining community health which clearly reflects the efficiency and capabilities of the health system and its preventive practices according to the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

20 centers in Sharjah The health centers that provide COVID-19 PCR tests are distributed in 20 centers in Sharjah. This includes Al Riffa Health Center, Sharjah Health Center, Al Khalidiya Health Center, Al Hamriya Health Center, Al Dhaid Health Center, Al Maliha Health Center, Al Madam Health Center, Al Thameed Health Center, Dibba Al Hisn Health Center, Al Nahwa Health Center, Khor Fakkan Health Center, Al Batayeh Health Center, Nazwa Health Center, Family Health Promotion Center, Wadi Al-Helou Center.

MoHAP-affiliated external venues that provide the PCR test include Ramez Mall, Suhaila Suburb, Al Sajaa Mall, Wasit Center Tent, in addition to the National Screening Tent of Abu Dhabi Health Services Co (SEHA) from Saturday to Thursday from 8 am to 8 pm, and on Friday from 10 am to 8 pm.

6 places in Ajman In Ajman, the Ministry has designated 6 centers comprising 4 primary health care centers in Muzairah Health Center, Al Madinah Health Center, Al Manama Medical Center, Mushairif Health Centre, in addition to Sheikh Khalifa Hall and the National Screening Tent of Abu Dhabi Health Services Co (SEHA) from Saturday to Thursday from 8 am to 8 pm, and on Friday from 10 am to 8 pm.

4 in Umm Al Qaiwain There are 4 health centers in Umm Al Qaiwain including 3 primary health care centers, which are Al Khazan Health Center, Falaj Al Mualla Health Center, Al Rafa Health Center, in addition to the National Screening Tent of Abu Dhabi Health Services Co (SEHA) from Saturday to Thursday from 8 am to 8 pm, and on Friday from 10 am to 8 pm.

17 facilities in Ras Al Khaimah The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah includes 17 centers, including 15 health care centers, which are Al Ma'arid Health Center, Al Jazeera Health Center, Digdagga Health Center, Al Dhait Health Centre, Al Hamraniyah Medical Centre, Munay'i Medical Center, Wadi Asfini Medical Center, Kedra Medical Center, Shuka Medical Center, Saif bin Ali Medical Center, Rams Health Center, Al Nakheel Medical Center, Shaml Medical Center, Algeer Medical Center, Julphar Health Center, in addition to RAK Exhibition Center and the National Screening Tent of Abu Dhabi Health Services Co (SEHA) from Saturday to Thursday from 8 am to 8 pm, and on Friday from 10 am to 8 pm.

16 sites in Fujairah In Fujairah, COVID-19 PCR tests for school students are being provided in 16 facilities including 11 health care centers, which are Al-Faseel Family Health Promotion Center, Al Qurrayah Health Centre, Murbah Health Center, Qidfaa Health Center, Al Bidya Health Center, Dhadna Health Centre, Al Halah Primary Health Centre, Tawyeen Health Centre, Kholaybiyah Health Center, Wadi Al-Sidr Health Center, and Siji Health Center.

MoHAP's external facilities that provide COVID-19 testing include Dibba Exhibition Centre, Al Orouba Hall, Fujairah Exhibition Centre, in addition to Sheikh Khalifa Hall and the National Screening Tent of Abu Dhabi Health Services Co (SEHA) from Saturday to Thursday from 8 am to 8 pm, and on Friday from 10 am to 8 pm.

In this context, the Ministry of Health highlighted the importance of allocating more health centers for getting school students tested against coronavirus, as part of the health protocol with the start of the new term and the keenness to provide a healthy and safe learning environment for both students and academic staff.

The ministry emphasised that all health COVID-19 testing facilities are fully prepared in terms of equipment and examination tools, in the presence of sufficient medical cadres that are highly qualified and well trained to deal with the expected students’ inflow to the health centers countrywide.

For locations of COVID-19 testing centres, please click on the link: