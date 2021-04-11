Ministry of Health launches 'Ma’kom in Ramadan' programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), represented by the Health education and Promotion Department, has launched the "Ma’kom in Ramadan" programme, which aims to highlight the most important healthy habits and food practices that have to be maintained in the Holy Month, raise health awareness of community members, and help them opt for healthy foods.

The programme is packed with a host of online initiatives and activities, including public health online workshops, "Cooking with chef Ma’kom" initiative which highlights the healthy ways of cooking Ramadan meals.

The programme includes preparing healthy meals and recipes by social media influencers, Ramadan competitions, and the "Gym with You " initiative, which includes organising physical training online by sports coaches.

Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for Health Clinics and Centers, said this programme is part of the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing people’s awareness about the importance of embracing healthy lifestyles during Ramadan through focusing on healthy nutrition and physical exercise.

Dr. Al Rand stressed that healthy eating is one of the most important factors for enhancing the immunity system and preventing diseases, especially during these challenging times.

Dr. Fadila Mohamed Sherif, Director of Health Education & Promotion Department, explained that the programme aims to cement healthy concepts among the individuals and highlight the importance of maintaining a balanced diet, low-calorie meals, Suhoor, and physical activity, and quitting smoking. In addition, the programme will provide tips about opting for healthy meals and drinks rather than sweetened and carbonated beverages to avoid indigestion and weight gain.