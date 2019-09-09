Ministry of Health launches 11th edition of 'Lose to Win' Program

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention,MoHAP, represented by the Health education & Promotion Department, has recently launched the "Lose to Win" program, a ten-week activity aims at stimulating the spirit of challenge among the participants by adopting a healthy diet and engaging in proper physical activities to prevent obesity and overweight.

The first phase of the phase is targeting MoHAP employees, while the second phase is dedicated to the employees of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority.

Based on medical and scientific foundation, the "Lose to Win" would help the participants to adopt positive changes in their lifestyle by making it an experience full of challenge and determination, thus boosting the functional achievement and excellence among the participants and protect them from chronic diseases associated with obesity, such as diabetes and hypertension.

The program’s first phase kicked off under the supervision of "Lose to Win" team comprising a doctor, nutritionists, and health educators and included the selection of the participants as per the program criteria.

Then, the program team checked the participants’ vital signs and gave them the diary alongside an individual plan for each participant includes their new diet and exercise regime.

The second phase includes holding sessions of the diet and exercise program bi-weekly. The winners of the first three places will be announced at and final phase and will be awarded with prizes from Alshaya Group Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, Undersecretary of the Ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centers and Clinics, emphasised the significance of launching the program with more momentum and productivity, noting that this program is part of national plans in association with several government institutions to fight obesity and its associated diseases.

Al-Rand added that the "Lose to Win" Program falls under MA’KOM Initiative to promote the healthy lifestyles in the society, so as to achieve the health indicators of the National Agenda 2021.

Dr. Fadila Mohamed Sherif, Director of MoHAP’s Health Education & Promotion Department, said: "Every edition, we carry out the program with different government or private institution with an aim of expanding our targeted segments. We are delighted with this positive interaction from the participants and their confidence in MoHAP’s programs."

Sherif noted that the national initiative aims to create a healthy society by enabling the individuals to follow healthy lifestyles and establish a health-supportive environment. This would help curb the prevalence of chronic diseases, in light of MoHAP’s keenness and determination to continue its awareness campaigns aiming to enhance the culture of health in the society.

Nouf Khamis, Deputy Director of Health Education and Promotion Department, said: "Our aim is to reach those willing to lose weight by instructing them how to adopt a balanced diet and physical regime and follow healthy nutrition and behavioral habits. In addition to making them aware of the complications and efforts they will make when losing weight."

Khamis explained that reducing weight would help improve the health and psychological status and enjoy the daily lives, in addition to improving the ability to sleep and breathe and reducing chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes.

She urged the participants to undergo medical examinations before the start of the program to check the suitability of their health and physical condition to achieve the best health results.