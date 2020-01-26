UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Health Launches AI-based Device To Treat Diabetic Foot

Sun 26th January 2020 | 10:15 PM

Ministry of Health launches AI-based device to treat diabetic foot

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has launched an artificial intelligence, AI, based first of its kind device to evaluate diabetic foot wounds, through a handheld diagnostic tool, in cooperation with Emitac Healthcare Solutions.

The device is now available at MoHAP’s diabetes clinics in health centres and hospitals, the ministry announce this during its participation in the Arab Health 2020, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, January 27th – 30th.

Speaking about the device, Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, Under-Secretary of the Ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centres and Clinics, said, "This project is one of a series of projects to integrate the artificial intelligence, AI, by 100 percent into medical services, in order to achieve MoHAP’s strategy to enhance community health through the provision of comprehensive, innovative, and world-class health services that exceed patient expectations. This is in addition to adopting creative and innovative ideas as a work methodology to ensure preparedness for the future and use of the AI technologies to accomplish the National Agenda indicators 2021.

"

Dr. Fadila Mohamed Sherif, Director of MoHAP’s Health education & Promotion Department, explained that this device would help avoid complications of diabetes through AI technology and multiple spectral sensors. "This will foster the early detection of complications, suggest treatment in a timely manner, and prevent the patient's injury from becoming more complicated, thus reducing the need for surgical intervention to the minimum," she said.

Global estimates show that spending on treating diabetic foot in the world has broken new records. The annual financial costs of the diabetic foot in the US was estimated at $ 17 billion, compared to other diseases such as cancers.

While it was estimated that every 5 seconds a leg is amputated, however, with the advancement of health care services, it has become possible to avoid the amputation of diabetic foot by 85 percent.

