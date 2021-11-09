Ministry of Health launches first of its kind initiative offering free gym access for government employees

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched a first of its kind initiative to stimulate all government employees to be physically active by offering them free access to GymNation, which provides the largest gym facilities in the UAE.

The 30-day "Free Membership" initiative, which falls under the ‘Ma’kom for an Active Lifestyle’ program, aims to support Dubai Fitness Challenge 30X30, the annual celebration of fitness and wellness in Dubai. It was also communicated to all government bodies through official channels.

The initiative features a number of awareness-raising and creative activities that will enhance the institutional fitness of MoHAP employees. These include interactive activities and competitions, such as challenge rooms which offer a set of challenges aimed at promoting employees’ fitness in addition to the "Treasure Hunt" and other traditional Emirati games.

The activities also include sessions for "Makom Gym" as well as the "Siren", an initiative that will see sirens being activated during the official working hours to encourage employees to be physically active.

In addition, the ministry launched "Healthy Meeting" activity to motivate employees to meet while standing. All of these initiatives will eventually contribute to creating a supportive work environment that fosters an active, healthier and more productive work setting.

The ministry said it will also support the Dubai Fitness Challenge with three more community events to take place at Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah, Sports Park in Ajman, and in Fujairah.

It will also dedicate its platform to host a variety of awareness activities targeting children and their families as well as all visitors to highlight the importance of a healthy lifestyle including healthy nutrition and active living advice, that can be followed in various settings.

The events will include a number of workshops and expert advice with sports coaches, as well as interactive competitions for employees and the public, in addition to posting awareness-raising messages on MoHAP social media platforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, stressed that the ministry will support all initiatives that inspire and prompt the physical activity of the public including the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30X30.

"The ministry has launched a series of activities targeting employees in particular and the society, in general, to motivate them to adopt healthy lifestyles, consume healthy food and adhere to physical activity," Al Rand said, adding that this comes in line with the objectives of the national agenda for reducing the prevalence of diseases and obesity, as well as the National Strategy for Wellbeing.

For her part, Nouf Khamis Al Ali, Acting Director of the Health Promotion Department, said the Ministry has set a full schedule of events to support the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30X30 and will provide interesting activities for employees to stimulate their physical activity, including the "Makom Gym" initiative, which features working out classes, and challenge rooms, as well as discounts from gyms.

She thanked the sponsors and supporters of the initiative, especially GymNation, Gold’s Gym, Sharaf DG, Del Monte and Masafi for their contribution to the success of the events.

Loren Holland, Founder and CEO of GymNation, said: "Through the free membership initiative and in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Dubai Fitness Challenge, we look forward to welcoming all government employees at GymNation’s world-class facilities over the next 30 days, and we will continue to work together to make the UAE the healthiest, most fit and active nation in the world.