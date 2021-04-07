Ministry of Health marks World Health Day 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) On the occasion of World Health Day, a motivational video by the Ministry of Health and Prevention was screened on the Burj Khalifa with the aim of cultivating the spirit of confidence and optimism for the UAE's capability to pass the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the World Health Organisation, this year’s theme is "Building a fairer, healthier world". This comes at a time when the UAE has announced the start of the production of the first anti-Coronavirus vaccine in the region, bearing the name "Hayat-Fax" and the launch of a purpose-built research and development hub for life sciences, biotechnology, and vaccine production – the first-of-its-kind in the Arab world.

In the same context, the UAE national vaccination program achieved the vaccination of over 62.57 percent of the targeted category. Such achievements reflect the commitment of the wise leadership to the health and safety of community members through covering and vaccinating the largest population and providing all kinds of vaccines for all nationalities free of charge.

As part of its humanitarian vision that crossed boundaries of geography, the UAE has launched the Abu Dhabi-based "Hope Coalition" initiative to facilitate the distribution of billions of Cvoid-19 vaccine doses around the world.

Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, the Minister of Health, said: "The UAE continues to make use of its resources and capabilities to provide high-quality health services, lab tests, and vaccinations. This is in line with the state’s strategy aimed at enhancing business sustainability and national resilience in the management of health crises and emergencies, through the readiness and proactive plans and the exploitation of innovative solutions and sophisticated infrastructure."

"This, in turn, cements the confidence in the health system and its capability to protect people’s health and cultivate the spirit of optimism and reassurance that the recovery phase is just around the corner, something that confirms that the UAE is moving firmly and steadily towards global leadership leaving behind all crises and challenges.

According to the 2020 Legatum Prosperity Index, the UAE has ranked first in the world in the Health Care Coverage Index." added Al Owais.

Dr. Mohamed Salim Al Olama, MoHAP Under-Secretary and Head of board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services Establishment (EHSE), said World Health Day is an important occasion to celebrate the achievements of the UAE in managing and governing the Covid-19 phase in a way that enhanced its competitiveness in the healthcare field globally. This day is also an opportunity to affirm the country’s well-established approach towards achieving health fairness and equality as a model to be emulated, thanks to the forward-looking vision and the presence of qualified teams well-determined to continue the march of the state's achievements.

Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Establishment (EHSE), highlighted the Health Ministry’s success in cementing its position among the long-standing institutions applying the best international standards and practices. This can be seen in the obtainment of international accreditation in crisis management through readiness, proactive plans, and the provision of appropriate work programs to ensure business continuity, in addition to international accreditation in innovation and knowledge management as the world’s first government entity achieving the Platinum category.

Dr. Al Serkal pointed to the ministry’s success in promoting digital health practices and telemedicine as a future roadmap and sustainable investment in national competencies, as well as creating research centers to improve readiness to confront future diseases. He underlined the ministry’s commitment to integrating innovative technology in diagnostic and treatment methods by making use of predictive data to achieve sustainability and health security. This is in addition to continuing the development of medical protocols and the application of quality and governance to improve services and enhance patient safety.