Ministry Of Health Marks World Patient Safety Day

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 04:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has lit up several landmarks across the UAE in orange to mark World Patient Safety Day, observed annually on 17th September and celebrated this year under the theme “Patient safety from the start”.

This year’s activities focus on ensuring safe care for every newborn and child, demonstrating the ministry’s commitment to supporting global efforts to promote patient safety, enhance the quality of healthcare, and provide proactive health services aligned with international standards.

Landmarks lit in orange included Dubai Frame, Burj Al Arab, House of Wisdom in Sharjah, and Zayed sports Complex in Fujairah. MoHAP also shared awareness and educational messages across its digital platforms, highlighting essential aspects of child and newborn safety such as safe childbirth and postnatal care, the safe use of medicines, diagnostics and vaccinations, infection prevention, and early disease detection.

These initiatives directly support the ministry’s objectives of achieving the highest standards of quality and safety, building an integrated and sustainable healthcare system, and advancing scientific research and innovation in the health sector.

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at MoHAP emphasised that patient safety, particularly for children, new-borns, and mothers, is a top priority within the ministry’s health strategies.

With that in mind, he noted, MoHAP is committed to ensuring safe, proactive care environments supported by highly qualified healthcare professionals trained in line with international best practices. At the same time, the ministry continues to strengthen community and global partnerships. These efforts are further supported by comprehensive preventive and community health programmes designed to improve quality of life nationwide and to prepare generations that enjoy the highest standards of health and are equipped to contribute to building a sustainable future.

He added, “Guided by the wise leadership, the UAE Government has paid exceptional attention to the health of mothers, newborns, and children, recognising that investing in their health is an investment in the nation’s future. Accordingly, the ministry leads national efforts to advance public health for mothers and infants, ensuring the provision of comprehensive preventive care in collaboration with all strategic partners across the country.”

Dr. Al Rand added that MoHAP has already developed comprehensive national programmes for maternal, child, and newborn health to ensure a healthier and brighter future for generations to come. These include pre-pregnancy, prenatal, childbirth, and postnatal care, the National Child Health Programme, the National Immunisation Programme, and the National Newborn Screening Programme, which focuses on early detection, diagnosis, and intervention for a range of genetic conditions.

