Ministry of Health obtains GC-Mark Certification in knowledge management

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2021) Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has recently been awarded the Global Conformity Mark (GC-Mark) for knowledge management, achieving the platinum category which is the highest level of certification.

The Ministry has also obtained the ISO 21001:2018 for the management of educational organisations, and the ISO 10015:2019 for quality management, guidelines for competence management and people development.

Following a rigorous assessment conducted by a multi-disciplinary team of DQS (one of the leading certification bodies for management systems worldwide) and IQNet Association assessors, Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Establishment, received the GC-Mark Certificate "Knowledge Management" and the ISO Certifications, in the presence of Saqr Alhemeiri, Director of Training & Development Center and Chief Innovation Officer.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Youssif Al Serkal underlined that such prestigious accreditations clearly reflect the ministry’s commitment to improving the quality of healthcare services while adhering to international quality standards. This is part of the ministry’s relentless efforts to become a sustainable and innovative institution by developing its innovation and knowledge system, qualifying the healthcare staff to achieve the strategic objectives, and enhancing the state’s health field competitiveness, in line with the directives of the wise leadership and the UAE Centennial 2071.

Dr. Al Serkal pointed to the importance of obtaining such an award as the world’s first government entity to get this certification in knowledge management, which coincided with the UAE Reading Month. This underlines the ministry’s commitment to creating an innovation-stimulating institutional environment and instilling the culture of knowledge and innovation in the institutional workplace. To that end, the ministry provides world-class training services and internationally certified sources in training and knowledge, builds smart learning systems that keep pace with the evolving needs, and fostering relevant local and international partnerships.

Saqr Alhemeiri said, "This achievement underlines the ministry’s keenness to apply the highest international practices in training and qualifying the medical and administrative cadres and getting the most out of state-of-the-art infrastructure and most effective training techniques."

He added, "This would help enhance the efficiency and quality of the performance of the medical, nursing, and administrative staff, as well as advance healthcare service in hospitals, health centres, and customer happiness centres."

Alhemeiri touched on the importance of the ISO Certification in motivating the staff in the Training & Development Centre to put forward creative ideas that support the institutional and health work as cement the knowledge management, especially in the field of innovating training tools and practices based on the latest relevant technologies and systems.