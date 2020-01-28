UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Health Opens New Organ Transplant Centre In UAE

Tue 28th January 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has announced the opening of the Human Organs and Tissues Transplantation Centre at Al Qassimi Hospital, Sharjah.

The Center is established in partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and in cooperation with the National Programme for Organ Transplantation.

The announcement was made by MoHAP on the second day of the "Arab Health 2020" exhibition and conference taking place at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, said, "We have noticed a growing number of people interested in donating their organs in the UAE and we, therefore, decided to open the Human Organs and Tissues Transplantation Centre in Sharjah."

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are the only two countries in the region that provide organ transplant services, the minister added.

"The decision was also taken following the positive results achieved by the ministry’s application, Hayat, which is linked to the national organ donation programme," Al Owais added.

Dr. Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, highlighted the importance of the centre, being the ministry’s first-of-its-kind in the UAE.

"The inauguration of the centre is yet another milestone in the country’s journey towards excellence and leadership.

We are blessed to have what it takes to be a leader in this field, including qualified medical cadres, cutting-edge health facilities and partnerships with prestigious international institutions, among others," said Al Olama.

He stressed that the national organ donation programme constitutes a sustainable solution for a large number of patients who would restore hope in a healthier life. The centre will be the UAE’s sixth facility licensed to conduct organ transplant operations. The five others include Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Mediclinic Dubai and Al Jalila Children's Speciality Hospital and Dubai Hospital, Al Olama added.

Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Ministry’s Hospitals Sector, stated that the opening of this centre is yet another qualitative addition to the ministry’s healthcare services as it would help mitigate the pain of thousands of patients, alleviate the burden on hospitals, cut down financial costs borne by the country and society, and stimulate medical tourism in the country.

Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing Sector, affirmed that organ transplantation is the only solution for a lot of patients, especially those with heart disease, pulmonary failure, hepatic fibrosis, and kidney failure diseases.

