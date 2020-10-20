Ministry of Health organises annual breast cancer awareness drive

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has launched its annual breast cancer awareness campaign to raise the importance of early detection in breast cancer, highlight the factors associated with the increased risk of breast cancer, educate women on how to conduct the breast self-exam, and to reiterate the importance of breastfeeding in the prevention.

The campaign, held in conjunction with the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, also aims to enhance the culture of how women who have breast cancer can deal with it, in addition to offering them the palliative care since the moral and emotional support has proven to be instrumental in a woman's healing process.

"The events held throughout October aim to achieve the objectives of the National Breast Cancer Early Screening Programme in line with MoHAP’s strategy to promote healthy lifestyles and deliver comprehensive and integrated healthcare services in innovative and sustainable ways and to improve the outcomes of the national indicator reduce cancer mortalities which is one of the goals of the National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021," said Dr.

Hussein Abdel Rahman Al Rand, Under-Secretary of the Ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centres, and Clinics.

He added that early screening has proven to increase chances of survival by 95 percent.

Dr. Fadila Mohamed Sherif, Director of MoHAP’s Health Education and Promotion Department, said that the campaign includes several virtual awareness activities, such as publishing educational posts on MoHAP’s social media accounts, screening educational videos in shopping centres and government institutions, motivate women to adopt healthy lifestyles to prevent cancer and to create an educated society aware of the risks of disease and ways to prevent it.

In addition, the health education departments of the medical districts organise a number of activities, events and virtual educational programmes that urge community members to conduct breast cancer screening. This included the implementation of virtual awareness lectures for some government and private agencies and community institutions throughout October.