Ministry of Health organises forum on ethics of AI in healthcare sector

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has organised a forum on the ethics of artificial intelligence (AI) applications in healthcare, in collaboration with strategic partners including the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Health Authority, the United Arab Emirates University, and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of Health Regulations Sector, attended the event, in addition to representatives from government agencies, healthcare institutions, and academic entities.

The forum discussed the current AI capabilities in the UAE’s healthcare sector and reviewed a draft ethical framework for AI applications, developed by the National Centre for Health Research in partnership with strategic stakeholders.

The framework is designed to safeguard personal data, ensure transparency and fairness in AI usage, uphold quality and credibility, foster public trust in advanced technologies, and standardise ethical AI practices across the sector.

The framework will support the ministry’s strategy, which prioritises creating an enabling environment to support the rapid technological advancements in AI across various healthcare fields, including medical diagnosis, treatment, and personalised medicine. These fields require the adoption of the highest ethical standards and practices to ensure compliance with core principles.

In his opening speech, Dr. Al Amiri highlighted that the accelerated digital transformation sweeping the global healthcare sector and the rapid evolution of AI and its applications make it mandatory for the ministry to stay ahead of these changes.

As a Federal regulatory and legislative body, the ministry is entrusted with establishing frameworks that ensure the optimal and safe use of these technologies, while upholding the highest standards of quality and patient safety.

He reaffirmed the ministry’s keenness to develop a comprehensive legislative and regulatory framework that aligns with the rapid developments in health technology, particularly AI applications in healthcare, to ensure the safe, responsible, and ethical deployment of AI capabilities in the sector.

Establishing an ethical framework for AI applications represents a significant step towards fostering a development-friendly environment for AI algorithms, equipment, and devices in healthcare. This initiative is meant to create a leading model for AI applications in the healthcare sector, positioning the country among global AI technology developers.

During the forum, participants explored the capabilities and contributions of various entities involved in AI-driven healthcare, discussing the regulatory frameworks governing health authorities, academic institutions, and both public and private healthcare providers.

Discussions touched on strengthening compliance with ethical principles, establishing best practices, and defining key ethical standards for AI applications in healthcare.

The forum also featured an interactive session to assess the draft ethical framework, gathering insights on priorities and recommendations to ensure the implementation of unified, comprehensive ethical guidelines across the healthcare sector.

It provided a platform to strengthen collaboration between government agencies, academic institutions, and the private sector, fostering knowledge exchange and aligning efforts toward a unified vision for ethical AI integration in healthcare.