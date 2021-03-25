Ministry of Health organises scientific webinar to mark World Tuberculosis Day

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2021) In commemoration of World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, which was observed on 24th March under the theme "The clock is Ticking", the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) organised a virtual session to raise awareness of TB symptoms and ways of transmission and to engage community members in the efforts being made by the ministry to eradicate tuberculosis.

The event also touched on the Ministry’s relentless efforts to implement the National TB Control Programme, which seeks to provide comprehensive healthcare to TB patients right from diagnosing the disease until full recovery. The webinar also briefed the participants on the latest developments in TB control and scientific updates on TB diagnosis and treatment.

Hussein Abdel Rahman Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for Health Clinics and Centres, pointed out that the Ministry's TB control strategy is based on developing the health system to prevent communicable diseases and improving the outcomes of the national indicator to reduce TB in the UAE, in cooperation with local health authorities and World Health Organization.

This comes as part of the ministry’s strategy to provide comprehensive and integrated healthcare services in innovative and sustainable ways to prevent the spread of diseases in society.

"The UAE, under the directives of the wise leadership and in accordance with the best international practices and WHO recommendations, has adopted multiple measures to mitigate the impacts of Covid-19 on basic health services and tuberculosis-related services. This includes strengthening infection control and resorting to the use of telemedicine and remote health services," he continued.

The ministry has also developed its home healthcare services to mitigate the burden on health facilities, in line with the government directives to ensure business continuity, with strict precautionary measures.

In support of World TB Day, the UAE's major landmarks are lighting up in red to build public awareness about the importance of eliminating this disease.